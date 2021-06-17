New Israeli PM Bennett speaks to German counterpart Merkel
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:31 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to his German counterpart Angela Merkel on Thursday, expressing gratitude for Berlin's support for the security of Israel and inviting her to visit, his office said in a statement.
Bennett, a nationalist who heads a cross-partisan coalition government, succeeded conservative former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)
