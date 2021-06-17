Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Obamacare law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican bid that had been backed by former President Donald Trump's administration to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law, ruling that Texas and other challengers had no legal standing to file their lawsuit.

The 7-2 ruling authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer did not decide broader legal questions raised in the case about whether a key provision in the law, which is formally called the Affordable Care Act, was unconstitutional and, if so, whether the rest of the statute should be struck down.

The provision, called the "individual mandate," required Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a financial penalty. It marked the third time the court has preserved Obamacare since its 2010 enactment.

