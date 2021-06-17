Swedish PM Lofven says will resign or call election if he loses no-confidence vote
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday he would either resign or call an snap election if he loses Monday's parliamentary vote of no-confidence.
"I have two options, either call a new election or resign," he told a news conference. "This is a dangerous path in a situation where we need more cooperation."
