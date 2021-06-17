Ukraine says now is time for Russia to withdraw after Biden-Putin summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's tough messaging when he met President Vladimir Putin this week and now was the time to make Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

In the first high-level Ukrainian government reaction since the Biden-Putin summit, Kuleba told Reuters that it had not caused any concern for Kyiv.

Advertisement

"This summit demonstrated that America is back, and now it's time to make Russia pull back from Ukraine," Kuleba said in an interview, adding that Russia has no power of veto over Ukraine's accession to NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)