Prosecutor seeks prison time for French ex-president Sarkozy, BFM TV reports

French prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term for former president Nicolas Sarkozy at his campaign financing trial, BFM TV reported on Thursday. A spokesman for the prosecutor's office could not immediately comment on the report.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:28 IST
French prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term for former president Nicolas Sarkozy at his campaign financing trial, BFM TV reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office could not immediately comment on the report. On Tuesday, Sarkozy denied wrongdoing at his trial over the illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign, saying its expenses were not his responsibility.

Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's conservative party spent nearly double the 22.5 million euros ($27 million) allowed under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, then hired a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost. A defiant Sarkozy said in court he had not been involved in the logistics of his campaign for a second term as president nor in how money was spent during the election run-up. ($1 = 0.8248 euros)

