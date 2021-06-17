Non-political panel of devotees should monitor spending of Ram temple funds: NCP

Left Menu

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Thursday said a non-political committee of devotees should monitor the spending of funds collected for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.The demand came amid allegations of scam in the purchase of land in Ayodhya which the Ram temple trust has denied.A non-political committee of Ram bhakts devotees should be entrusted with the task of maintaining transparency in the spending of funds for temple construction, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil told reporters here.He was responding to questions on the clash between Shiv Sena and BJP workers here on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:48 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said a ''non-political committee'' of devotees should monitor the spending of funds collected for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The demand came amid allegations of scam in the purchase of land in Ayodhya which the Ram temple trust has denied.

''A non-political committee of Ram bhakts (devotees) should be entrusted with the task of maintaining transparency in the spending of funds for temple construction,'' Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil told reporters here.

He was responding to questions on the clash between Shiv Sena and BJP workers here on Wednesday. The BJP workers were protesting against the Sena mouthpiece Saamana's critical comments on the land purchase controversy.

''The Ram temple's sanctity should be maintained. All Ram bhakts feel that the temple should be constructed in complete faith and trust. The allegations of corruption show how Lord Ram was used for political and economic gains,'' the NCP leader said.

To a question about latest Saamana editorial which said that the Sena and NCP will have to stay together in the interest of Maharashtra if the Congress wanted to contest next polls on its own, Patil said all three parties, which make up the ruling combine, should ''focus on staying together''. He, however, also said that ''Saamana says NCP and Shiv Sena will have to join hands....looks like people of the state also wish the same.'' The Congress may be speaking of going solo as part of strengthening its organization and galvanizing the cadre, and state Congress chief Nana Patole may change his mind when elections come, he added. Patil, who handles the water resources portfolio, also informed that he was going to Bengaluru on Saturday to hold talks with Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa about the management of water flow from Almatti dam in the monsoon.

Backwaters of the dam had caused massive floods in Western Maharashtra in 2019. ''The need of the hour is to ensure coordination between the two states for flood control,'' the NCP leader said.

