DUP's Poots faces major revolt over N.Ireland first minister appointment

The leader of Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party faced a major revolt on Thursday just weeks after taking charge, as the British region's unionist community struggles to find a strong figure to lead opposition to Britain's EU divorce deal. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots was opposed by 24 of his party's 28 regional lawmakers on the nomination of a new first minister after he made a major concession on supports for the Irish language demanded by Irish nationalist rivals, a party source said.

The vote, which could threaten Poot's position as leader, adds to political instability in the region, which is the focus of a trade spat between Britain and the European Union and which has seen street violence fueled by anger about restrictions on trade with the rest of the United Kingdom. Anger by unionists and members of his Conservative Party to the trade restrictions has put pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to get the European Union to tear up the rules, a demand EU leaders have repeatedly rejected.

Poots on Thursday appointed party ally Paul Givan to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister, overriding objections from DUP lawmakers to a condition rivals Sinn Fein had demanded. The deal agreed to by Poots to appoint Givan included a British government promise to introduce legislation to give additional rights for Irish language speakers if the local assembly fails to do so before October.

The DUP lawmakers voted against Poots going ahead with the nomination just minutes before he entered the assembly chamber and put Givan's name forward, senior DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson told BBC Northern Ireland. "The feelings in the party were very, very clear. It wasn't a marginal vote .... There shouldn't have been a nomination," Wilson said.

"Anyone who cannot bring their party along with them will find that they are not able to carry on anyhow," Wilson said when asked if Poots should stand down as leader. Poots, who ousted and replaced his predecessor Arlene Foster with a promise to listen to members and unite the party, has had a turbulent month in charge.

A divisive leadership election led to the resignations of some local DUP councillors while two regional ministers he dropped criticised the new appointments as failing to heal the rifts. Sinn Fein and the DUP had agreed to bring in the Irish language laws as part of a political agreement brokered by London and Dublin which restored the executive early last year following three years without a devolved administration.

But many DUP members oppose introducing legislation on the language in the coming months. (Writing by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Michael Perry, Gareth Jones, Raissa Kasolowsky and Jonathan Oatis)

