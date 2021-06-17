Left Menu

U.S. House panel demands Justice Department documents on Trump-era leaks probes

Congressional Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Thursday requested documents from the Justice Department related to the Trump administration's seizing metadata from devices belonging to members of Congress, journalists and the then-White House counsel. The request escalates an investigation into Trump's Justice Department that the committee publicly announced on Monday.

Congressional Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Thursday requested documents from the Justice Department related to the Trump administration's seizing metadata from devices belonging to members of Congress, journalists and the then-White House counsel.

The request escalates an investigation into Trump's Justice Department that the committee publicly announced on Monday. "The Committee is now engaged in an investigation of the Trump Administration’s surveillance of Members of Congress, the news media, and others," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday. "We must determine if the Department sought these sensitive records for improper political purposes."

