Himanta orders completion of Aadhaar enrolment exercise by Aug 31

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ordered that the Aadhaar enrolment exercise should be completed in the state by August 31 this year.

As various beneficiary schemes have been introduced by the centre and the state government, the chief minister has directed that the entire Aadhaar enrolment/ generation exercise be completed at the earliest, a government order said.

A letter to this effect was issued by the commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam, General Administration Department (GAD), to all the deputy commissioners (DCs).

The DCs have been directed to specially concentrate in those areas ''where Aadhaar generation has not been satisfactory so far''.

The gains of the central and the state governments welfare programmes are provided through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode in the bank accounts for which Aadhaar is required.

The DCs have been asked to set up centres in camp mode wherever necessary, in coordination with UIDAI, and engage the services of field level functionaries for house-to-house visit to check and ensure Aadhaar enrolment/ generation of each individual.

With regard to original vendors engaged through contract agreement with GAD, the DCs can continue their service until the required period on the agreed terms.

The DCs may also decide to close the additional centres wherever they are not required, and the details of the centres operational must be intimated to the government.

The lettet further said enlistment of not more than 10 people per hour is to be done in each centre and all COVID- related protocols issued by the government must be complied with at all levels.

The measures are to be commenced with immediate effect and the ''entire Aadhaar enrolment exercise shall have to be completed by 31st August, 2021, without fail,'' the letter stated.

The Aadhaar enrolment was temporarily suspended by the state government from May 14 last due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

