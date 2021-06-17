Rajasthan: Additional development funds for gram panchayats doing well in Covid vaccination

The Rajasthan government will provide additional development funds to gram panchayats for better performance in vaccination against COVID-19.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed officials to prepare a plan in this regard.

Addressing a video conference on vaccination on Thursday, the chief minister said that vaccine is an effective way to prevent coronavirus infection, and public representatives, social workers and voluntary organisations should play their role in the vaccination campaign.

Gehlot said the state government has made full preparations for the vaccination and if adequate supply of vaccine is ensured by the Centre, Rajasthan will achieve its target.

He said that more than two crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

