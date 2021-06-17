Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot is Congress in Rajasthan: Former Union minister

Ashok Gehlot is the Congress in Rajasthan and he will continue as the CM, said Independent MLA and former union minister Mahadeo Singh on Thursday.Mahadeo Singh had contested the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent from Sikars Khadela constituency after being denied a ticket by the Congress.

Ashok Gehlot is Congress in Rajasthan: Former Union minister
Ashok Gehlot is the Congress in Rajasthan and he will continue as the CM, said Independent MLA and former union minister Mahadeo Singh on Thursday.

Mahadeo Singh had contested the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent from Sikar's Khadela constituency after being denied a ticket by the Congress. He also said the party has given a lot to former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. "Ashok Gehlot is the Congress in Rajasthan. He will continue as the chief minister," he told reporters in Sikar. Hitting back at Khandela, Subhash Meel, who was defeated as the Congress candidate by the former minister in the Assembly elections, said he should look at his own background before making any comment.

