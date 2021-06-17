Mamata files election petition against Suvendu in Calcutta HC;hearing on Friday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed an election petition against Suvendu Adhikari before the Calcutta High Court and the matter is listed for hearing before a single bench on Friday.
As per the 'cause list' released by the high court in its website on Thursday, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as ''to be mentioned''.
The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.
Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue.
BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.
