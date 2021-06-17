Left Menu

'Did not have any meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar', says new LJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras

Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday scotched all rumours about him meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:27 IST
Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras speaking to ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday scotched all rumours about him meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Have I told anyone that I am going to meet Nitish Kumar? While there is no such meeting, I do not have an aversion to him. If there is any issue concerning the development of Bihar, I would definitely meet him," the LJP leader told ANI.

Addressing the issue of rift between him and his nephew and former national president Chirag Paswan, Paras said: "I have just been appointed as the national president of the party. I can not change things in a minute. Give us time, we will sort out every fissure in the party by sitting together and further strengthen the party." Paras also said that the question regarding the constitutionality of his appointement is baseless as it was written in the party constitution that a election for the party national president should be held every three years.

Earlier in the day, LJP party MP Chandan Singh said that Chirag Paswan was replaced as the LJP national president by MP Pashupati Kumar Paras. On Sunday, Pashupati Kumar Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas E along with five other MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Om Birla accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader. LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

