White House considering possible talk between Biden and China's Xi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:43 IST
The White House is considering setting up a possible meeting or call between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Both leaders are expected to attend the G20 meeting in October in Italy, where the White House may consider a one-on-one meeting, he said.
