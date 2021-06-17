Bipartisan infrastructure plan likely to be finalized by Monday -senator

A bipartisan plan to address U.S. infrastructure is still being finalized but will likely be ready on Monday, Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester, a member of the group crafting the proposal, told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday.

"We're very close, we're not there yet. And hopefully we'll have a package by Monday," Tester said.

