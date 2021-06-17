U.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missile systems, Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Biden
- NATO
- Sullivan
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- U.S.
- Ankara
- Joe Biden
- Jake Sullivan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
China holds economic talks with second top U.S. official in a week
China vice premier holds talks with U.S. Treasury secretary