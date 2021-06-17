Biden, Erdogan agreed for Turkey to take the lead in securing Kabul airport -U.S. aide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed in their meeting earlier this week for Turkey to take a lead role in securing Kabul airport as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan and a plan was being worked out, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said Washington was also doing contingency planning on how it would handle the situation in the event that Turkey could not proceed or would proceed in a limited fashion.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
China holds economic talks with second top U.S. official in a week
China vice premier holds talks with U.S. Treasury secretary