Biden, Erdogan agreed for Turkey to take the lead in securing Kabul airport -U.S. aide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed in their meeting earlier this week for Turkey to take a lead role in securing Kabul airport as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan and a plan was being worked out, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said Washington was also doing contingency planning on how it would handle the situation in the event that Turkey could not proceed or would proceed in a limited fashion.

