PM Modi condoles demise of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Thursday at the death of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda, and said he was a respected world leader and statesman.

Zambia's president Edgar Lungu announced on Facebook Thursday evening that Kaunda, a champion of African independence, has died at the age of 97.

In a tweet Modi said, ''Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

