Biden held firm line on Ukraine's territorial integrity in Putin meeting, Ukraine told

U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin he firmly supported Ukrainian territorial integrity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's office said after speaking to U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Thursday.

In a phone call with Kuleba, Nuland also stressed Washington's commitment to the principle that the U.S. would not make any deal on Ukraine without Ukraine's presence, according to a Ukrainian foreign ministry statement.

Kuleba earlier told Reuters he welcomed Biden's tough messaging when Biden met Putin this week and said now was the time to make Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

