QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court rejection of Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare law

Politicians, doctors, hospitals and others with a stake in the expanded healthcare policy known as Obamacare reacted to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday rejecting a Republican challenge backed by former President Donald Trump: PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON TWITTER:

"With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD. And it's here to stay." BIDEN IN A STATEMENT:

Advertisement

"Today's U.S. Supreme Court decision is a major victory for all Americans benefiting from this groundbreaking and life-changing law... "After more than a decade of attacks on the Affordable Care Act through the Congress and the courts, (with) today's decision – the third major challenge to the law that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected – it is time (to) move forward and keep building on this landmark law."

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, ON TWITTER RECALLING BIDEN'S 2010 COMMENT https://news.sky.com/video/joe-biden-tells-president-obamacare-is-a-bfd-10726202 AS VICE PRESIDENT TO PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA CAUGHT ON A MICROPHONE: "It's still a BFD."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "This ruling reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay. The principle of universal coverage has been established, and 31 million people now have access to care through the law we passed — with millions more who can no longer be denied coverage or charged more because of a preexisting condition.

"Now we need to build on the Affordable Care Act and continue to strengthen and expand it. That's what President Biden has done through the American Rescue Plan, giving more families the peace of mind they deserve. And because he extended the special enrollment period until August 15th, anyone who needs coverage can go to healthcare.gov and sign up." DEMOCRATIC U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI:

"Today's Supreme Court ruling is a landmark victory for Democrats' work to defend protections for people with pre-existing conditions against Republicans' relentless efforts to dismantle them... "We will never forget how Republican leaders embraced this monstrous suit to rip away millions of Americans' healthcare in the middle of a deadly pandemic."

U.S. SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, MEMBER OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: "This decisive decision will allow millions of Americans to sleep a little easier tonight. After all the absurd legal contortions in this challenge, today's decision should be no surprise but it is a profound relief...

"After this resounding legal defeat, Republicans should finally abandon their cruel and reckless attempt to undermine healthcare protections." DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN:

"Despite every desperate right-wing attack to rip healthcare away from millions of Americans, the Affordable Care Act is constitutional and it's here to stay. Now let's get to work to improve it so every American can get the care they need." VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS SPOKESWOMAN SABRINA SINGH:

"The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land and will continue to provide millions of Americans with healthcare." NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES, A DEMOCRAT:

"For more than a decade, the Affordable Care Act has been the law of the land, providing health coverage and a multitude of protections to tens of millions of Americans across the nation, and today's decision solidifies those protections for generations to come." AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT GERALD HARMON:

"Today's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a victory for patients and for the gains in healthcare coverage achieved through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The American Medical Association (AMA) is pleased that the high court rejected the challenge to the ACA, thereby upholding critical patient protections that are improving the lives and health of millions of Americans, particularly amid a global pandemic." RICK POLLACK, PRESIDENT AND CEO, AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION:

"The more than 30 million Americans who secured health insurance under the Affordable Care Act can again breathe a sigh of relief. But our work is far from over. We need to redouble our efforts to close coverage gaps and make care affordable and accessible for everyone, all while continuing to fight COVID-19 and encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated. The AHA is eager to partner with Congress and the Biden administration to make sure all Americans can achieve their highest potential for health." MATT EYLES, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF AHIP REPRESENTING HEALTH INSURANCE PROVIDERS:

“We believe the Supreme Court rightly concluded this case does not belong in court, as the challengers have not suffered any injury... "After a year filled with unprecedented loss when reliable comprehensive health coverage has never been more important, this decision protects the stability of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, hardworking families, seniors, and other Americans who need it most."

ROBERT HENNEKE, A LAWYER AT THE TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION WHICH REPRESENTED INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGERS WHO OBJECTED TO THE REQUIREMENT THEY OBTAIN HEALTH INSURANCE: "For a third time, the court bailed out Congress to save the Affordable Care Act from legal consequences, each time creating more questions than answers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)