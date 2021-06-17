MK Stalin has 'satisfactory' meeting with PM Modi on agri laws, NEET, COVID vaccines

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several topics like the withdrawal of farm laws, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and vaccine production.

Tamil Nadu Chief Ministe meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several topics like the withdrawal of farm laws, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and vaccine production. While addressing the media after the meeting, Stalin said that his meeting with the Prime Minister was 'satisfactory' and the PM Modi assured cooperation for the state's development.

"The meeting with PM Modi was satisfactory. The Prime Minister assured cooperation and assistance to the state for development. He also assured me that I can contact him at any time regarding the issues of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said. He added, "Issues like the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws, scrapping of NEET and New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by me during the meeting with PM Modi."

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said last week that Stalin would request more vaccines from the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

