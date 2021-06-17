Left Menu

Congress MLA Zeeshan complains to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi against MRCC chief Jagtap

Congress's youngest legislator in the state, Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday dashed off letters to the party's top leadership - Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi-- complaining against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:30 IST
Congress MLA Zeeshan complains to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi against MRCC chief Jagtap
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress's youngest legislator in the state, Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday dashed off letters to the party's top leadership - Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi-- complaining against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap. He has accused the senior leader of obstructing work in the Bandra East constituency and encouraging leaders, who were suspended for working against him in the 2019 elections.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA from Bandra East, in his letter has complained that Bhai Jagtap is trying to sideline him to make another Youth Congress leader Suraj Singh Thakur as Mumbai Youth Congress chief. Zeeshan has also made allegations that Bhai Jagtap and Mumbai Congress have not followed party protocol and not invited him in a programme of Congress in his constituency's BKC Area. Bhai Jagtap has also responded to Zeeshan Siddiqui's allegations.

Speaking to ANI Jagtap said, "Zeeshan is just 27 years old and he himself has given 40 years of his life to the Congress party so Zeeshan must not teach him about party protocol. There are many instances when Zeeshan has intentionally violated party protocol. As far as supporting Suraj Singh Thakur is concerned, I will keep supporting him as he is a key worker of Congress and works on the ground. I will try to solve the matter of the party in the party forum only." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021