Left Menu

Rajasthan jail system better than other states: CM Gehlot

In the programme, he released a feature film, Road to Reform, made by the prisons department.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 01:05 IST
Rajasthan jail system better than other states: CM Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday released a feature film made by the prisons department and claimed that the jail system in the state is better compared with other parts of the country.

It is the endeavour of his government to take concrete steps to maintain a healthy environment in the jails, he said, suggesting officials to make arrangements for the placement of the prisoners who complete their sentence to help them earn their livelihood. "This will make it easier to connect the prisoners with the mainstream," he said while addressing a virtual event. In the programme, he released a feature film, "Road to Reform", made by the prisons department. He said good treatment to prisoners in the jails paves the way for improvement in their lives. He appreciated the initiative of making the film, saying this will motivate the prisoners. DG (Prisons) Rajiv Dasot and other officials were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
3
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021