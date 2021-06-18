Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran election set to hand presidency to hardline judge

Iranians choose a president on Friday in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment, although large numbers of people are expected to ignore the vote due to discontent with economic hardship and hardline rule. With uncertainty surrounding Iran's efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, and growing poverty at home after years of U.S. sanctions, voter turnout is seen by Iranian analysts as a referendum on the leadership's handing of an array of crises.

Aboriginal groups reject bill to protect cultural heritage in Western Australia mining state

Indigenous Australians say a bill to protect cultural heritage in the mining state of Western Australia is flawed and should not be presented to parliament, as the state reviews laws that allowed Rio Tinto to destroy a 46,000-year-old rock shelter. Five Indigenous groups on Thursday said they had not been properly consulted over the bill's revisions.

New U.S. House bill would speed special immigration visas for Afghans

A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday would speed up the processing of special immigration visas (SIVs) for Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution because they worked for the U.S. government. The bill also would raise from 11,000 to 19,000 the number of SIVs available for qualifying Afghans.

U.S. says Biden, Erdogan agreed on Afghanistan but S-400 issue is unresolved

President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a meeting this week that Turkey would take a lead role in securing Kabul airport as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. However, the two leaders were not able to resolve the long-standing issue of Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, Sullivan said, a bitter dispute that strained ties between the NATO allies. He added that dialogue on the issue would continue.

Chinese scientists ensnared in U.S. visa fraud legal battle

For Chinese brain researcher Song Chen, a visiting scholar at Stanford University when she was arrested last July on a visa fraud charge, a court hearing last month in San Francisco brought some hope. U.S. District Judge William Alsup expressed skepticism about the FBI's failure to inform Song of her rights when she was first interrogated, calling its tactics a "gimmick." He'd previously rejected requests from the prosecution that evidence in her case be kept secret on national security grounds, a decision the U.S. government is appealing.

Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP steps down after just three weeks

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots announced his resignation on Thursday just three weeks after formally taking power, causing disarray in the region's largest party during crucial EU-British trade talks. Hours earlier Poots, who formally took control of the British region's largest pro-British party on May 27, was opposed by 24 of his party's 28 regional lawmakers on the nomination of a new first minister for the British province.

Iran says nuclear talks closer to deal, Russia says much work remains

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have come closer than ever to an agreement, but essential issues remain to be negotiated, the top Iranian negotiator said on Thursday. Iran and six world powers have been negotiating in Vienna since April to work out steps for both sides to take. The United States withdrew in 2018 from the pact, under which Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of many foreign sanctions against it.

UK royal Kate sets up new centre to focus on importance of early years

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, launches a new centre for early childhood on Friday with the aim of raising the importance of the first five years of children's lives and seeking to "transform society for generations to come", her office said. The centre, set up as part of Kate and husband Prince William's Royal Foundation charity arm, will focus on three main areas: promoting high-quality research; working with experts from all sectors to find solutions; and developing campaigns to raise awareness and inspire action.

Peru's electoral board says it is working at top speed to resolve election questions

Peru's electoral board said on Thursday it was working at top speed to check contested votes from the June 6 presidential election to be able to "promptly" declare the final results and end swirling tension and uncertainty. Jorge Salas, president of the National Elections Jury, said in a message on Twitter that the organization's full staff would be working through the weekend to ensure the checking of contested votes was "expedited."

N.Korea's Kim says to prepare for 'both dialogue and confrontation' with U.S. -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country should prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, particularly confrontation, state media KCNA reported on Friday, in his first direct comment on the Biden administration.

The remarks came during Thursday's plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee, after an earlier session where Kim called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

