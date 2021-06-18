Polls open in Iran election, Khamenei calls for high turnout

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in the country's presidential election on Friday, in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment. "Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," said Khamenei after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

