Polls open in Iran election, Khamenei calls for high turnout

"Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," said Khamenei after casting his vote in the capital Tehran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 08:18 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in the country's presidential election on Friday, in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment. "Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," said Khamenei after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

