Assam Cong MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits, says Rahul Gandhi unable to shoulder leadership

Questioning the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday tendered his resignation as a Member of the State Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Assam to Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:39 IST
Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Questioning the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday tendered his resignation as a Member of the State Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Assam to Speaker Biswajit Daimary. Speaking to ANI, Kurmi earlier said, "Congress is not listening to its young leaders. That is why the situation of the party is worsening in all states. I will meet Assembly Speaker and tender my resignation."

"Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership, if he is at the helm the party will not move forward. I am leaving Congress as High Command in Delhi and Guwahati leaders give priority to elderly leaders only," the four-time Congress MLA said. "We did tell them Congress has a good chance of coming to power this time and we should not forge an alliance with AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was," he added.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies in the state assembly elections held in April. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. Congress managed to secure 29 seats (29.7 per cent vote share) while its 'Mahajoth' allies AIUDF won 16, and Bodoland People's Front bagged four seats of the total 126 constituencies in the state assembly elections. (ANI)

