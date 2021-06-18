Left Menu

Some parties with selfish interests want political revolution in Goa: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday targeted the opposition, saying that some parties with selfish interests want to have a political revolution in the state. He also said that his BJP government in the state was striving to create a revolution on the development front.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday targeted the opposition, saying that some parties ''with selfish interests'' want to have a ''political revolution'' in the state. He also said that his BJP government in the state was striving to create a revolution on the development front. “We want to create a revolution in education, development, becoming 'swayampoorna' (self-reliant) and other fronts. I appeal to people to join hands with the government to make this revolution possible,” Sawant told reporters after paying tributes to the martyrs' memorial in Panaji along with Governor B S Koshyari.

Sawant said all the MLAs, ministers, leaders should join hands to create a revolution in the state. “While we want to create a revolution (on these fronts), some political parties with their selfish interest want to have a political revolution in the state,” he said, without referring to any party.

The state is celebrating 75th Goa Revolution Day in remembrance of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who gave clarion call of the liberation from Portuguese rule.

The chief minister said that a book carrying the speech of Lohia, which will be published later in the day, needs to be read by every Goan to under the importance of the Revolution Day.

