Goa CM expresses hope elections will be held as per schedule in the state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming legislative assembly polls will be held as per schedule in 2022. "It is the Election Commission that decides the schedule for elections, but looking at the election scenario of other states, I believe that Goa elections will also be held per schedule in 2022," Sawant said during his visit to the Martyrs Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day (Kranti Din).

Speaking about the COVID situation in the state he said, "The situation is improving, and the present positivity rate in the state is nearly 8 per cent." He added that Goa has a recovery rate of approximately 95 per cent, with a death rate of nearly 6 per cent.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers, Sawant said that Goa's Sai Nursing Institute, affiliated with the Skill Development Ministry and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKBY), will start the course soon. He also mentioned that Goa has a target of training 1000 COVID warriors in the state.

Speaking about Goa Revolution Day, the CM said that it was on this day that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia began a protest against the Portuguese rule to assert their right to liberty and freedom. "This year marks the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', but due to the COVID-pandemic, we could not celebrate it on a larger scale. But I would like to assure my people that as soon as the situation gets back to normal, we will celebrate the Kranti Din with proper pomp and show," he added. (ANI)

