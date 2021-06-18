MK Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit in Delhi on Friday.
"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today. We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
DMK and Congress contested Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April this year. DMK registered landslide victory, winning 133 seats in the 234-member assembly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
