Left Menu

MK Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:35 IST
MK Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
MK Stalin and wife Durgavathy Stalin with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit in Delhi on Friday.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today. We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

DMK and Congress contested Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April this year. DMK registered landslide victory, winning 133 seats in the 234-member assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021