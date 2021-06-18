Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi condoles Zambia first President Kenneth Kaunda's death

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has expressed condolences over the demise of Kenneth D Kaunda, Zambia's first President.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:38 IST
Sonia Gandhi condoles Zambia first President Kenneth Kaunda's death
Kenneth D. Kaunda, Zambia's first President (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has expressed condolences over the demise of Kenneth D Kaunda, Zambia's first President. She described him as a towering personality, who led the struggle against colonialism, and said that he was indeed the statesman who shaped Zambia and much of post-colonial Africa.

Calling him a committed "friend of India", Gandhi said, "His special bond with India and the Congress Party will forever be cherished. India as well as the Indian National Congress pays homage and extend our condolences to the people of Zambia and Dr Kaunda's friends and family in this hour of grief." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi had also expressed grief over Kaunda's demise.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and liberation hero, passed away at the age of 97. Kaunda's death was announced on Thursday evening by Zambian President Edgar Lungu on his Facebook page. Zambia will have 21 days of national mourning, declared Lungu. Kaunda's son, Kamarange, also gave the news of the statesman's death on Facebook.

Kenneth Kaunda passed away at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia, his son Kambarage said. During his 27-year rule, he gave critical support to armed African nationalist groups that won independence for neighbouring countries including Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021