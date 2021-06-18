Left Menu

COVID curfew extended in AP till June 30

PTI | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:04 IST
COVID curfew extended in AP till June 30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday.

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

In the East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

