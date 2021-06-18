Left Menu

Kumaraswamy demands Rs 10,000 COVID-19 relief to one crore BPL families

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the Karnataka government give Rs 10,000 as relief to one crore people belonging to the economically weaker section, which is badly hit by the COVID-19 and lockdown.I have suggested to the government to give Rs 10,000 to one crore families uniformly.

PTI | Kolar | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:14 IST
Kumaraswamy demands Rs 10,000 COVID-19 relief to one crore BPL families
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the Karnataka government give Rs 10,000 as a relief to one crore people belonging to the economically weaker section, which is badly hit by the COVID-19 and lockdown.

''I have suggested to the government to give Rs 10,000 to one crore families uniformly. The government will not incur any losses by giving Rs 10,000 because that money would eventually come back to the government's coffers,'' Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Seeking to know whether the government has any information about the condition of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and teachers, the JD(S) leader said a relief amount of Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000, as announced by the government, will not suffice.

Kumaraswamy insisted that there was no dearth of funds in the government.

''There was no reduction in taxes from four major sectors. People of the state have paid all their taxes in time. Last year also, the tax recovery met the revenue targets,'' he said.

According to him, a large number of people have lost their livelihood. He demanded that the government convene a legislature session immediately to discuss the measures to be taken to bail out people from such a situation and losses due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

He warned that his party would launch an agitation if the plea was ignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021