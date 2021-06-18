Left Menu

Russia monitoring talk of Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, says Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:15 IST
Moscow is closely monitoring developments around a potential Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, a move that could require Russia to take steps to ensure its own security and interests, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was in close contact with Turkey, a NATO member, on stabilising the situation in the South Caucasus, where Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought a war last year.

Turkey and Azerbaijan said earlier this week they were stepping up cooperation in the military sphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

