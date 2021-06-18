Pragya Thakur to address MPs online at Yoga Day event by LS Secretariat

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur will deliver a lecture online to fellow parliamentarians at an event organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21, according to an official notification.

A tentative schedule notified by the LS Secretariat has listed Thakur's lecture on ''Yoga: A Way of Life'' at 12 noon.

Before her, BJP MP Sumedhanand Saraswati from Rajasthan's Sikar is scheduled to hold a session on meditation.

Thakur is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. In May 2019, Thakur had kicked up a huge row during the Lok Sabha polls by calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot, but apologised for it later and withdrew the statement.

Following her remarks, she was expelled from the 21-member Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence and also barred from BJP's parliamentary party meetings. The BJP MP from Bhopal has health issues and requires assistance in walking. She usually comes to parliament in a wheelchair.

In a bulletin on Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the members about the tentative schedule for the Yoga day event. ''Members are informed that celebration of International Day of Yoga is being organized by PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat in online mode on 21st June, 2021. The celebration will consist of various practical sessions and lectures on various aspects of significance of Yoga in current situation,'' it said.

The event will start with yoga instructor Ami Desai holding a 50-minute practical session from 7 am, according to the schedule. Other sessions will start at 11:00 am, It will also have a lecture on significance of yoga in Covid and post-Covid management by V Basavaraddi, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

