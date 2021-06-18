Left Menu

DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:44 IST
DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and described the meeting as ''close to the heart.'' This is the first meeting between Stalin and Sonia Gandhi after the DMK-Congress alliance swept the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, with the Dravidian party coming to power in the state after a decade.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the new government's schemes and policies in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is a junior partner.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin took to Twitter to share about the meeting.

''Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K.

Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today,'' Rahul Gandhi said in the tweet.

''We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people,'' he added.

Stalin, in his first visit to Delhi after being sworn in as chief minister last month, also uploaded pictures of his meeting with the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi along with his wife.

Referring to the ties with the Congress' top leaders, Stalin said it was a ''relationship continuing since the days'' of his father and late DMK president M Karunanidhi.

''It felt close to the heart,'' the chief minister said about the meeting.

Earlier, Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and presented a number of demands pertaining to Tamil Nadu.PTI SKC TIR SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021