DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and described the meeting as ''close to the heart.'' This is the first meeting between Stalin and Sonia Gandhi after the DMK-Congress alliance swept the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, with the Dravidian party coming to power in the state after a decade.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the new government's schemes and policies in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is a junior partner.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin took to Twitter to share about the meeting.

''Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K.

Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today,'' Rahul Gandhi said in the tweet.

''We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people,'' he added.

Stalin, in his first visit to Delhi after being sworn in as chief minister last month, also uploaded pictures of his meeting with the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi along with his wife.

Referring to the ties with the Congress' top leaders, Stalin said it was a ''relationship continuing since the days'' of his father and late DMK president M Karunanidhi.

''It felt close to the heart,'' the chief minister said about the meeting.

Earlier, Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and presented a number of demands pertaining to Tamil Nadu.PTI SKC TIR SA SS PTI PTI

