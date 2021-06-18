Germany's Merkel to meet U.S. Secretary of State in Berlin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Berlin on Wednesday, her spokesperson said.
Blinken will also meet Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and attend a Libya conference hosted by Germany and the United Nations, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Friday.
