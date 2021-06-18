Left Menu

BJP leader attacks Maha govt on Marathwada water grid plan

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:46 IST
BJP leader attacks Maha govt on Marathwada water grid plan
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has not spent a single rupee on the Marathwada water grid project and were taking steps to scrap it, said BJP leader and former state minister Babanrao Lonikar on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Uddhav Thackeray government has claimed that it allocated Rs 200 crore for the project, which aims to bring drinking water to a parched region of the state, but has not spent any money on it so far.

The state government has been raising queries on various aspects of the work and all these are signs that it wants to the scrap the project, Lonikar alleged.

''The state government has also demanded Rs 11,000 crore from the Centre for the project, whereas the previous BJP government planned to complete it with state funds itself. We will raise the issue of this project in the Assembly as well as agitate on the roads. If need be, we will also approach court,'' Lonikar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021