BJP leader attacks Maha govt on Marathwada water grid plan

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has not spent a single rupee on the Marathwada water grid project and were taking steps to scrap it, said BJP leader and former state minister Babanrao Lonikar on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Uddhav Thackeray government has claimed that it allocated Rs 200 crore for the project, which aims to bring drinking water to a parched region of the state, but has not spent any money on it so far.

Advertisement

The state government has been raising queries on various aspects of the work and all these are signs that it wants to the scrap the project, Lonikar alleged.

''The state government has also demanded Rs 11,000 crore from the Centre for the project, whereas the previous BJP government planned to complete it with state funds itself. We will raise the issue of this project in the Assembly as well as agitate on the roads. If need be, we will also approach court,'' Lonikar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)