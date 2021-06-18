Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns from Congress, set to join BJP

In a jolt to the opposition Congress in Assam, Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday resigned from the party and the assembly, announcing that he will join the BJP soon.

The MLA from the tea tribe community alleged that the national and state leaderships of the Congress ''ignore'' the party workers at the grassroots and ''do not provide an opportunity'' to them to move ahead in its organisational structure.

The four-time MLA tendered his resignation from the assembly to Speaker Biswajit Daimary in the presence of Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The legislator from Upper Assam's Mariani constituency said he has already sent his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Kurmi announced that he will join the BJP on June 21.

The Congress, meanwhile, expelled him from the party with immediate effect.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora said in a statement that the decision to expel Kurmi for ''his anti-party activities'' was approved by the AICC.

Bora also constituted a three-member team, led by former MLA Rana Goswami, to visit Mariani and take stock of the political situation there.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and Manoj Dhanowar are other members of the team.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, Kurmi alleged that the organisation has become ''very weak'' as leaders ''do not listen to the voice of the grassroots workers''.

The assembly election results are a testimony of the fact as the party ''failed miserably in all the five states'' where the polls were held in March and April, he said.

''Several Congress members in Upper Assam had expressed apprehension that the party would lose the election if there is an alliance with the AIUDF. But both the national and state leaders did not pay heed.

''Had the Congress allied with Raijor Dal or the Assam Jatiya Parishad, it could have formed the government in the state,'' Kurmi said.

Even after the election results, the party ''failed to take up its role as a responsible opposition and did not appoint right persons to the important posts'', he alleged.

''As an opposition member for five years, I had always raised my voice against the irregularities of the government policies and tried to fulfil my democratic responsibility as a legislator. I was competent to be the leader of the opposition in the house but denied the post,'' he said.

Kurmi claimed that he asked for the post of APCC president, after the resignation of Ripun Bora following the poll debacle, and the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the assembly as the MLA felt he was competent for these positions.

Bora had resigned from the state Congress president post after the debacle in the assembly elections but he was asked to continue.

''I was deprived of these posts though I had all the requisite qualifications to hold these positions. It appears that the party leadership is not willing to give an opportunity to people from the tea tribe or other marginalised communities. It is seen that members from a particular religious community are given prominence in the party,'' Kurmi said.

The Congress had a policy of 'one person-one post' but ''a party member is holding several posts and no importance is being given to young leaders. They are not allowed to gather experience or knowledge'', the legislator said.

The Mariani MLA accused Bora and former state minister Rakibul Hussain of not being keen to strengthen the organisation.

''They are concerned about their positions and interests,'' he alleged.

Kurmi appreciated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking several initiatives for the betterment of Assam.

Action against drug peddlers, eviction of encroachers of land, crackdown on cattle smugglers, keeping the CM's office active 24X7 and appointing guardian ministers for each district are indeed ''praiseworthy'', he said.

''These are among many reasons that convinced me to join the BJP party,'' he said.

Several other Congress members at the district and block levels are also set to quit the party, Kurmi said.

He is the second MLA to join the saffron party this year as former Congress minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog had resigned from the assembly before the polls.

She won from the seat on a BJP ticket and became the first woman finance minister of the state.

