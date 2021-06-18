'Go Back' posters against Kailash Vijayvargiya crop up outside BJP offices in Kolkata

Amid the ongoing rumblings in West Bengal BJP after its defeat in the assembly elections, 'go back' posters against the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya cropped up outside party offices in Kolkata on Friday.

The posters bearing photos of Vijayvargiya, who is the BJP's West Bengal minder, and calling him ''setting master'' were seen outside the party's state headquarters on Central Avenue and its second major office at Hastings.

The posters also had pictures of Vijayvargiya hugging Mukul Roy, who returned to the TMC earlier this month after his three-and-half-year-long stint in the BJP. Roy was once the TMC's second-in-command after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP activists later removed the posters.

Senior party leader Rahul Sinha blamed the TMC for the incident. ''The TMC is responsible for it. They are trying to create confusion amongst us,'' he said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

''The West Bengal BJP is going through an inner struggle between old-timers and newcomers. This incident is a result of that,'' Ghosh said.

Senior BJP leaders such as Tathagata Roy had earlier openly blamed the over-interference of leaders from other states, like Vijayvargiya, for the party's drubbing in the assembly elections.

Vijayvargiya was instrumental in bringing Roy into the BJP and was considered close to him.

According to state BJP sources, several district units and a section of the state leaders have demanded Vijayvargiya's removal as the party's West Bengal minder.

