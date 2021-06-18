Left Menu

PM Modi wishes people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to people, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated by people at the shrine of Kheer Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.

''Kheer'' (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.

''On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community,'' PM Modi tweeted. ''We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness,'' he said.

