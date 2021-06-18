COVID curfew extended in AP till June 30

Amaravati, Jun 18 (PTI): The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday.

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have tobe shut by 5 pm daily.

In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)