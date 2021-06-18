World News Roundup: Judge under U.S. sanctions set to win presidency for Iran's hardliners; Dozens of migrants rescued after boat runs aground on Spain's Lanzarote and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to win presidency for Iran's hardliners

Advertisement

Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to hand the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by critics at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding Iran's efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, the turnout is being viewed by analysts as a referendum on the leadership's handling of an array of crises.

Feeling abandoned by Europe, Greece hardens migration policy

With walled camps and tougher border controls, Greece is hardening its approach ahead of summer when migrant arrivals pick up, defying criticism from aid groups and saying it has little choice given a lack of support from the rest of Europe. The squalid conditions facing many asylum-seekers were laid bare last year when a fire devastated the sprawling Moria camp on Lesbos, and Greece has denied repeated accusations that its coast guard vessels have pushed back migrant boats as they entered Greek waters from Turkey.

Exclusive-Pacific undersea cable project sinks after U.S. warns against Chinese participation

A World Bank-led project declined to award a contract to lay sensitive undersea communications cables after Pacific island governments heeded U.S. warnings that participation of a Chinese company posed a security threat, two sources told Reuters. The former Huawei Marine Networks, now called HMN Technologies and majority-owned by Shanghai-listed Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd, submitted a bid for the $72.6 million project priced at more than 20% below rivals Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), part of Finland's Nokia, and Japan's NEC, the sources said.

Experts urge India's richest state to gear up for third wave of COVID-19

Health officials in India's richest state have urged authorities to step up preparations against a possible third wave of coronavirus infections, they said on Friday, as lockdowns eased less than a month after a surge that killed thousands. India's second most populous state of Maharashtra lifted many curbs this week in its cities, such as the financial capital of Mumbai, re-opening malls, movie theatres and gyms at 50% capacity and freeing offices from staff attendance limits.

Dozens of migrants rescued after boat runs aground on Spain's Lanzarote

More than 40 African migrants were rescued after their boat ran aground on the rocky coast of Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands late on Thursday, emergency services said, while over 100 people on two more boats made it safely to other islands. At least three people died and at least two more were missing, including a six-year-old girl. Rescue workers with a helicopter were searching the coast around Lanzarote's northern region of Muelle de Orzola for them on Friday morning.

Work from car: Long queues for fuel force Lebanese to adapt

Stuck in a stationary queue of cars waiting for fuel in Beirut, game designer Ali Kattouaa works the phone to make the most of the long holdup. "I'm in a meeting while I'm waiting for gas. What can I say?" he said wearily, listening to a conference call on speaker while monitoring the queue for any hint of progress. "Lebanon is pushing us to the limits ... throwing all challenges at us."

Two Apple Daily executives charged with collusion with foreign country

Hong Kong police charged the chief editor and chief executive of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday with collusion with a foreign country, a national security case that has sent chills through the city's media. On Thursday, 500 police raided the media outlet and officers were seen sitting in front of computers in the newsroom after the arrest of five Apple Daily executives at dawn on suspicion that dozens of its articles violated Hong Kong's new security law.

In political gamble, Spain's PM readies pardons for jailed Catalan separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is poised to pardon the jailed leaders of Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, betting the time has come for a political gamble that he hopes will ultimately cement his legacy. Opinion polls show about 60% of Spaniards - as well as all the country's main opposition parties - oppose freeing the nine politicians and activists sentenced to long terms in 2019 for their role in the chaotic and at times violent events that triggered Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.

Embarrassing defeat, UK PM Johnson's party loses out at election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat in a election on the outskirts of London on Friday, when his governing Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat to the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives had comfortably held the leafy, affluent Chesham and Amersham constituency in southern England since its creation in 1974, capturing more than 50% of the vote on every occasion. At the last poll in 2019, Conservative Cheryl Gillan, who died this year, won by a majority of 16,223 votes.

Policeman killed, more than 80 students abducted in attack on Nigerian school

Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped at least 80 students and five teachers from a school in the Nigerian state of Kebbi, police, residents and a teacher said. The attack is the third mass kidnapping in three weeks in northwest Nigeria, which have authorities have attributed to armed bandits seeking ransom payments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)