US Domestic News Roundup: Portland police's entire crowd control unit resigns after indictment of officer; St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters plead guilty and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Portland police's entire crowd control unit resigns after indictment of officer

All members of the crowd control team of Portland police have resigned from their positions in the unit after an officer was indicted on an assault charge stemming from alleged illegal use of force during a protest last year. "On June 16, 2021, Portland Police Bureau employees serving as members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) left their voluntary positions and no longer comprise a team", Portland Police said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the employees will continue in their regular assignments.

O'Rourke to host Texas voting rights rally as U.S. Democrats push reforms

Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will headline a voting rights rally in Texas on Sunday, a day before Democrats in the U.S. Senate take up a sweeping bill aimed at combating new Republican-backed voting restrictions in that state and others across the country. Democratic lawmakers in Texas staged a dramatic, 11th-hour walkout as the legislative session was ending last month, blocking the Republican majority from passing a wide-ranging bill that would have eliminated drive-through and overnight voting, made it easier for judges to overturn election results and given partisan poll watchers more access to polling sites.

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters plead guilty

A St. Louis, Missouri, couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident. A St. Louis grand jury indicted personal injury lawyers Mark McCloskey, 64, and his wife Patricia McCloskey, 62, on felony unlawful use of a weapon and tampering charges in October, four months after the incident.

Texas and California power grids pass heatwave test for now

So far this week, Texas and California have passed a major heat wave test that stressed their power systems with record demand, lots of forced generation outages in Texas and scorching weather across the West that reduced imports into California. High temperatures topped 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) for much of this week in parts of several Western states including California, Arizona and Nevada.

Three dead after tubers go over North Carolina dam

Three people have been found dead and two remain missing after a group of tubers floating along the Dan River in North Carolina went over a dam, local authorities said on Thursday. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that there was a search and rescue operation in place from the Duke Energy plant to Virginia state after five tubers went missing on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats 'encouraged' on voting rights bill, McConnell opposed

U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill they hope to begin debating next week, in the face of Republican opposition and moves by several states to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Several Democrats expressed optimism over a compromise plan proposed by moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, details of which were released on Wednesday.

'There's no water,' says California farm manager forced to leave fields fallow

Salvador Parra, the manager of Burford Ranch in California's Central Valley agricultural breadbasket, is worried about the lack of water. California's worst drought since 1977 has forced Parra to leave fallow 2,000 of his 6,000 acres and dig deep for water to save the crops already planted.

Colorado leads U.S. states with first look at new congressional districts

An independent commission in Colorado will reveal a preliminary map of new congressional districts next week, putting the state at the forefront of efforts to draw battle lines for the 2022 U.S. election and strip party politics from the process. With Democrats holding a slim 10-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the once-a-decade redistricting underway across the country is being closely watched for clues about which party could gain an advantage heading into next year's high-stakes midterm contests.

Biden signs 'Juneteenth' bill, asks U.S. to reflect on slavery's 'terrible toll'

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill into law on Thursday to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, as the White House pushes to address the country's historical injustices. The bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday after clearing the Senate unanimously, marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

U.S. Justice Dept. calls state laws restricting trans rights unconstitutional

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday made its most forceful statement against a wave of Republican-backed state laws that restrict transgender rights, saying measures enacted in West Virginia and Arkansas should be struck down in the courts. Justice Department lawyers urged a West Virginia judge to invalidate a state law banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges, in a legal brief known as a "statement of interest."

