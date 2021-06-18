Don't overcharge COVID-19 victims, Maha Dy CM warns hospitals

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government had fixed COVID-19 treatment rates for cities, districts and tehsils and warned hospitals against charging higher than what has been stipulated.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said the state government has appointed auditors to verify hospital bills amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Pawar, along with state health minister Rajesh Tope, and other elected representatives and officials had reviewed the coronavirus situation in Osmanabad and Beed.

Pawar said there was no paucity of funds to tackle the outbreak, adding that Rs 1 crore of the corpus of Rs 4 crore given to each MLA for development work has to be spent on COVID-19 related items. He said this limit of Rs 1 crore can be increased if there is a need for it.

Districts with high caseload and positivity rate have been told to increase testing, while civic and police authorities have been directed to implement outbreak norms strictly so that people don't let their guard down in areas where the infection count is falling, the NCP leader said.

Speaking on crop loans, Pawar said it was being seen that bigger banks were financing well-off farmers and their beneficiaries were less when compared to district cooperative banks (DCCs), and a meeting would be held in Mumbai soon to rectify the issue.

''Farmers will get interest-free crop loans till July 15. Collectors have been directed to hold review meetings and ensure banks meet loan disbursement targets. It has been seen that big banks are giving loans to those with large plots, and cultivation of sugarcane, grapes etc. However, DCCs try to give loans to as many farmers as possible,'' the deputy CM said.

