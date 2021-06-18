Brazil pandemic probe places current, ex-officials "under investigation" -sources
A pandemic inquiry by Brazilian Senate now considers Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and ex-Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo "under investigation", two sources familiar with the matter said.
Brazilian senators are conducting an inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 here.
