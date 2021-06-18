Left Menu

Russia to leave Open Skies arms control treaty on Dec. 18

Russia has notified its partners under in the Open Skies arms control treaty that it will leave the group on Dec. 18, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. In January, Russia announced its own plans to leave the treaty, and the government submitted legislation to parliament last month to formalise its departure.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:11 IST
Russia to leave Open Skies arms control treaty on Dec. 18
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has notified its partners under in the Open Skies arms control treaty that it will leave the group on Dec. 18, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. The Kremlin said this month that the U.S. decision to withdraw from the treaty - which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries - had "significantly upset the balance of interests" among the pact's members and had compelled Russia to exit.

Moscow had hoped that President Joe Biden would reverse his predecessor's decision. But the Biden administration did not change tack, accusing Russia of violating the pact, something Moscow denied. In January, Russia announced its own plans to leave the treaty, and the government submitted legislation to parliament last month to formalise its departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021