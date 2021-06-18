Left Menu

Cal HC takes up four election petitions by TMC candidates

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:25 IST
Cal HC takes up four election petitions by TMC candidates
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday took up four election petitions, apart from that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, by four Trinamool Congress candidates, who lost to BJP nominees in the assembly polls, as per the results declared by the Election Commission.

The pleas were heard before four different benches of the high court.

Challenging the election of BJP's Biswanath Karak from Goghat, TMC candidate Manas Majumdar moved the high court.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, noting the presence of the petitioner in person before the court in virtual mode, directed the issuance of notice to the respondents and fixed the matter for hearing on July 9.

Taking up Shantiram Mahato's petition against BJP's Baneswar Mahato, who was declared winner by the EC from Balarampur, Justice Subhasis Dasgupta said the matter will be taken up for hearing on July 15.

The court directed that pending decision in the case, the documents, election papers and devices connected with the polls under challenge be preserved by the concerned authority.

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, hearing another petition by TMC candidate Alo Rani Sarkar challenging the election of BJP's Swapan Majumdar from Bongaon Dakshin, said that notice be issued to him within two weeks from the date of this order, asking him to submit affidavit-in-opposition, if any.

The matter will appear in the list on July 16.

Hearing in TMC candidate Sangram Kumar Dolai's petition challenging the election of Ashoke Dinda from Moyna was adjourned by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh to June 25, when the matter will be taken up for hearing.

Earlier in the day, Justice Kausik Chanda adjourned till June 24 Mamata Banerjee's petition for declaring election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021