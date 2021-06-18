Cal HC takes up four election petitions by TMC candidates

The Calcutta High Court on Friday took up four election petitions, apart from that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, by four Trinamool Congress candidates, who lost to BJP nominees in the assembly polls, as per the results declared by the Election Commission.

The pleas were heard before four different benches of the high court.

Advertisement

Challenging the election of BJP's Biswanath Karak from Goghat, TMC candidate Manas Majumdar moved the high court.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, noting the presence of the petitioner in person before the court in virtual mode, directed the issuance of notice to the respondents and fixed the matter for hearing on July 9.

Taking up Shantiram Mahato's petition against BJP's Baneswar Mahato, who was declared winner by the EC from Balarampur, Justice Subhasis Dasgupta said the matter will be taken up for hearing on July 15.

The court directed that pending decision in the case, the documents, election papers and devices connected with the polls under challenge be preserved by the concerned authority.

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, hearing another petition by TMC candidate Alo Rani Sarkar challenging the election of BJP's Swapan Majumdar from Bongaon Dakshin, said that notice be issued to him within two weeks from the date of this order, asking him to submit affidavit-in-opposition, if any.

The matter will appear in the list on July 16.

Hearing in TMC candidate Sangram Kumar Dolai's petition challenging the election of Ashoke Dinda from Moyna was adjourned by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh to June 25, when the matter will be taken up for hearing.

Earlier in the day, Justice Kausik Chanda adjourned till June 24 Mamata Banerjee's petition for declaring election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)