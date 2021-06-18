Left Menu

1 killed, 1 injured as wall collapses after heavy rain in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and another person seriously injured when the guard wall of their residence caved in after heavy rain in Guwahati on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in American Colony in Pandu area of the city, also damaging a portion of the house, he said.

The injured person, a family member of the deceased, has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

The city has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days, leading to water-logging in several areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

