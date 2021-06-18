Left Menu

Maha: protesting nurses try to stop Deputy CM's car

Police used baton-charge here on Friday to disperse a group of protesting healthcare workers including nurses who tried to stop the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to present him their demands including permanent employment. The police used mild baton-charge to disperse them and detained more than 100 persons, said an official.

18-06-2021
Police used baton-charge here on Friday to disperse a group of protesting healthcare workers including nurses who tried to stop the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to present him their demands including permanent employment. The protesters were hired on contractual basis at government hospitals after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them lost the job after the contract expired. Pawar, along with District Guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and local MLAs attended a review meeting on COVID-19 situation as well as preparations for the Kharif season at Beed Collector's office.

As Pawar was leaving afterwards, the protesters tried to stop his car. The police used mild baton-charge to disperse them and detained more than 100 persons, said an official. ''We wanted to submit a memorandum to Pawar and Tope but they did not stop,'' said one protester.

