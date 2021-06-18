Left Menu

Britain needs to gain trust, but approach welcome - EU's Sefcovic

Britain needs to restore trust by fully implementing the protocol governing trade for Northern Ireland, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday, while welcoming a British bid to cooperate over sausages.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Britain needs to restore trust by fully implementing the protocol governing trade for Northern Ireland, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday, while welcoming a British bid to cooperate over sausages. Britain should show "unwavering commitment" to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, rather than "continually putting it into doubt", Sefcovic said in a speech at the College of Europe.

Britain asked the European Union on Thursday for a further three months to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages that are made in mainland Britain can be sold in British province Northern Ireland. The EU said it would consider the request. "I welcome that the UK is recognising the value of this (joint) approach on one of the outstanding issues, the supply of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland because what the protocol truly embodies is trust," Sefcovic

